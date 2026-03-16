MRuncit Commerce, the owner of the MCash app, officially entered into a partnership with PayNet. Through this partnership, the e-wallet company can now use the latter’s DuitNow QR and payment transfer services for its users, nationwide.

“DuitNow QR has become a cornerstone of Malaysia’s digital payment landscape. As the digital economy matures, interoperability is no longer optional, but it is fundamental,” Tee Kean Kang, Chief Executive Officer of MCash, said. “By becoming a direct participant in PayNet, we are strengthening our ability to deliver secure, real-time payment and transfer services nationwide. More importantly, this positions MCash as a fully connected player within Malaysia’s national payments framework, reinforcing trust, convenience, and financial inclusion.”

DuitNow is one of thress payment methods, created and owned by PayNet. Through DuitNow, users basically scan a QR code, which then allows them to send or receive payment from different sources. Other services offered by the financial service include MyDebit, FPX, IBG, and DirectDebit.

“With DuitNow QR, MCash users gain access to Malaysia’s unified QR payment standard, allowing them to make payments at millions of merchant touchpoints nationwide using a single QR code. Instead of being confined to MCash-enabled merchants, users can transact across participating banks, e-wallets, and retail locations that accept DuitNow QR, expanding payment convenience and acceptance coverage nationwide.”

You can download the MCash app via Apple’s App store for iOS and Google Play for Android.

(Source: MCash PR)