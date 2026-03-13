Gigabyte has unveiled its latest Z890 Plus Series motherboards for the DIY PC market. The motherboards are designed to work off the shelf with Intel’s upcoming Core Ultra 200S Plus Series CPUs, but they’ll also run with currently existing Arrow Lake CPUs too.

The new Z890 Plus Series extends to Elite, EAGLE, FORCE, and Duo X models. As these are meant to complement the new Arrow Lake-S Plus CPUs, these motherboards feature a new exclusive Ultra Turbo Mode that Gigabyte promises to unlock up to 40% more performance, all with a single click.

LV1 Intel 200S Boost: Enabled by default, delivering instant gaming gains through precision-tuned overclocking.

LV2 Turbo Mode: Pushes FPS further with optimised core curves and aggressive memory acceleration.

LV3 Extreme Mode: Maximum aggression settings designed to fully unleash hidden performance.

The Gigabyte Elite Duo X and FORCE Duo X Z890 Plus motherboards will also support the new CQDIMM memory standard, allowing users to install as much as 256GB of DDR5 RAM, while also support said standard at speeds of up to 10,266MT/s. Additionally, all motherboards under the Plus Series are equipped with a Digital Twin 16+1+2 phase VRM solution, kept in check by VRM Thermal Armor Advanced for sustained efficiency under full load.

Additionally, all Gigabyte z890 Plus Series motherboards are equipped with 5GbE LAN ports and Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity, the latter complete with a directional antenna that can be attached to the back.

At the time of writing, Gigabyte did not specify availability or pricing for the new Z890 Plus motherboards.

(Source: Gigabyte)