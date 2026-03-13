Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen has announced plans to step down from his role after 18 years of leading the company. In a company blog post, Narayen said he will vacate the position once the board of directors appoints a successor. He will remain with the company as Chair of the Board following the leadership transition.

Narayen is widely credited with helping transform Adobe into the company it is today. During his tenure, he played a key role in shifting the company toward a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, a move that led to many of Adobe’s products adopting subscription-based services such as Creative Cloud. He is also largely credited with Adobe’s adoption of AI.

If you may recall, the introduction of Creative Cloud and AI was controversial. However, these moves ultimately made the company highly profitable. If you want more proof of how successful Adobe has been under his stewardship, Narayen reportedly earns an estimated US$52.3 million (~RM206.2 million) per year.

Narayen also wrote a memo to staff, reflecting on what the company was like 28 years ago when he first joined. He recalled a time when Adobe grew from around 3,000 employees to more than 30,000.

“The next era of creativity is being written right now—shaped by AI, by new workflows and by entirely new forms of expression,” he wrote. “Adobe has never waited for the future to arrive. We’ve anticipated it. We’ve built it. And we’ve led it. What gives me the greatest confidence isn’t just our technology—it’s our people. Your ingenuity, resilience and commitment to customers are what will define this moment.”

Currently, Narayen is working with Frank Calderoni, Adobe’s Lead Independent Director, and the Board of Directors to identify his successor as CEO. Once again, he will only officially step down once they’ve found a successor.

