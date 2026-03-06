At the very tail end of last month, Xiaomi unveiled the Vision Gran Turismo. The car was revealed as a digital hypercar, and one that’s made specifically for the PlayStation-exclusive Gran Turismo 7. A few short days later, the company revealed a physical concept of its electric hypercar in Barcelona, as part of its MWC 2026 showcase.

That being said, Xiaomi has not shared any of the usual performance figures you’d expect. Instead, what the company has revealed have more to do with the design than performance. This includes things like a drag coefficient of 0.29, -1.2 downforce and 4.1 aerodynamic efficiency. No doubt important for carmakers trying to design a car to reach new top speeds as well as cornering speeds. But not so much of its propulsion.

A Concept Inspired By Another Concept

1 of 7 - +

Like many a concept car, Xiaomi says that the Vision GT is “sculpted by the wind”. Which translates to maximising downforce “without add-on attachments”, though the carbon fibre bits of the car betrays the claim somewhat. This also apparently leads to the car itself looking vaguely like the shape of a water droplet.

But, zoom out and take a look at another concept car announced earlier, and you immediately see where the inspiration comes from. To spell it out, I’m talking about the Porsche Mission X from 2023. The tail end has been sort of flipped upside down, but the similarities in front borders on uncanny.

1 of 3 - +

All that being said, props to Xiaomi for the very original design for the interior of the Vision GT. The company names this the “Sofa Racer” concept, which eschews traditional automotive seating design almost entirely. That means no bucket seats, no conventional dashboard, and an interior designed to make the cockpit be “cocoon-like”. The company claims this allows the driver to “either focus on performance or relax”.

Nice Interior For A Concept, But…

Hopefully that means the angle of the seat can actually be adjusted. Because based on the image that the company provided, that relax part looks pretty impossible.

1 of 3 - +

Then there’s the steering wheel, which looks like it got the dashboard stuck onto it. It looks great at a glance, but it means having to glance further down to look for info like the speed you’re driving at. And the further away from the road you need to look, the worse an idea it is. It’s not what Jony Ive said when designing the Ferrari Luce, but you get the point. Also, hopefully the screen turns together with the steering “wheel”.

Of course, most of that doesn’t matter if the Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo remains an electric hypercar only for the digital world. The company has not said anything about taking that physical concept any further, either. But if that does happen, that interior will likely need some serious reworking.

(Source: Xiaomi [1], [2], [3], Porsche)