Alongside the Phone (4a) series, Nothing has also unveiled the Headphone (a), a new addition to its over-ear audio lineup that combines the brand’s distinctive industrial design with a more playful aesthetic. The new headphones will be offered in Pink, Yellow and White colours, while an all Black option is also available.

In terms of design, Headphone (a) builds on the brand’s recognisable visual language while introducing brighter colour options compared to the flagship Nothing Headphone (1). The headphones weigh 310g and feature breathable memory foam ear cushions designed for extended listening sessions. They also carry an IP52 rating, which provides protection against dust ingress and light splashes.

The Physical Controls Are Back

The new model also retains the brand’s physical control system introduced with Headphone (1). Users can operate the headphones through a Roller, Paddle, and Button integrated into the ear cups, allowing them to adjust volume, navigate media, or switch ANC modes without relying on touch gestures.

Nothing has also added a few additional functions through the Button control. The Channel Hop feature allows users to quickly switch between apps and functions, while a Camera Shutter mode lets the headphones act as a remote trigger for taking photos or recording video on a connected smartphone.

Audio And ANC

On the audio side, Headphone (a) supports Hi-Resolution Audio Wireless and the LDAC codec for higher-quality wireless playback. The headphones feature a 40mm titanium-coated driver that aims to deliver detailed sound with minimal distortion.

For noise control, the device includes adaptive active noise cancellation with three presets: low, mid, and high. Users can also enable Transparency Mode to hear ambient sound when necessary. The hybrid ANC system uses both feedforward and feedback microphones alongside AI processing to automatically adjust noise cancellation based on the surrounding environment and headphone fit.

Battery And Customisation

One notable highlight is the device’s battery life. According to Nothing, Headphone (a) can deliver up to 135 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation disabled on a single charge. The company also includes rapid charging support, where a five-minute charge can provide up to five hours of playback.

Much like the Headphone (1), users can customise their listening experience with an eight-band advanced equaliser through the Nothing X app. It also allows users to create and share custom sound profiles with the Nothing community, while a real-time bass enhancement algorithm boosts low frequencies without affecting the clarity of mids and highs.

Local Launch In April

Compared with the flagship model (check out our review), the Headphone (a) retains several core features such as the physical control system, 40mm drivers, adaptive ANC, as well as LDAC Hi-Res audio support. It does, however, appear to omit several premium features such as spatial audio with head tracking, wear detection, and KEF tuning. On the flipside, the newer model offers longer battery life and more colour options.

Unfortunately, local pricing and availability details for the Headphone (a) are still not known at this time. Nothing promises that these will be announced once the device officially launches in Malaysia on 1 April 2026.

(Source: Nothing Malaysia press release / official website)