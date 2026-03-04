Accenture, the Ireland-based multinational technology company, announced that it has acquired Ookla, the company behind the popular Speedtest app and site. The acquisition, which also includes the latter’s Downdetector outage tracker, costs the Irish company US$1.2 billion (~RM 4.73 billion).

Specifically, the deal includes Speedtest, Downdetector, Ekahau, and RootMetrics. “Modern networks have evolved from simple infrastructure into business-critical platforms,” Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, said. “Without the ability to measure performance, organizations cannot optimize experience, revenue, or security. By acquiring Ookla, we will help our clients across business and government scale AI safely and build the trusted data foundations they need to deliver the reliable, seamless connectivity that creates value.”

“With the Ookla portfolio, we will offer end-to-end network intelligence services essential for AI-based transformation,” Manish Sharma, chief strategy and services officer, Accenture, said. “Speedtest and RootMetrics define the experience; Downdetector identifies incidents faster; and Ekahau drives digital workplace transformation through superior Wi-Fi. In an era of omni-channel and agentic access, low-latency, zero-friction connectivity is a competitive necessity, and these tools give enterprises the power to build the high-performance environments they need.”

The acquisition of Ookla is a bit of a surprise. The owners of the Speedtest app recently named U Mobile as the telco with the fastest 5G network for Q3 and Q4 2025, based on real-world Speedtest data collected during the second half of last year. The award uses Ookla’s proprietary Speed Score methodology, which factors in download and upload speeds as well as loaded latency to determine overall network performance.

