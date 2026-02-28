Maybank’s digital banking services experienced a temporary disruption earlier today, with users reporting issues accessing both its web platform and the MAE mobile app at around 6PM on 28 February 2026. The outage appears to have been resolved at the time of writing.

During the disruption, users took to social media to highlight difficulties completing transactions, particularly involving MAE’s QR Pay feature. Several reported that payments were interrupted midway through the process, while others were unable to initiate transactions entirely. Not long after, attempts to access the MAE app itself reportedly resulted in connection error messages.

Time ni pulak Maybank server down , macam mana nak bayar kt Rembayung ni. 👀 — Marzuky Yusuf (@MarzukyYusuf) February 28, 2026

Maybank QR scan ni tengah buat hal padiaa — Ramadan BaeO 🌙 (@Omar_Omark) February 28, 2026

The timing of the disruption caused additional inconvenience, as many affected users were attempting to make purchases at Ramadan bazaars during the evening peak. With QR payments widely used in such settings, the outage left some unable to complete their transactions.

In response to queries on social media, Maybank acknowledged that its transfer services were experiencing a temporary disruption and said that efforts were underway to restore them as soon as possible. To no one’s surprise, the bank did not issue an official statement or notice regarding the incident on its main communication channels.

Sehubungan itu, kami memohon agar anda dapat mencuba semula dari semasa ke semasa. Kami amat menghargai kesabaran serta kefahaman anda. (2) — Maybank (@MyMaybank) February 28, 2026

While general access to the MAE app and Maybank’s online services appears to have been restored, some users continue to report issues with QR Pay functionality and certain services. That said, the volume of complaints has since tapered off at the time of writing, suggesting that services are gradually stabilising.