Two years ago, cashback and rewards platform ShopBack ended support for its Buy Now Pay Later scheme. Now, the company is also ending support for it being used as a payment method. In a recent troubleshooting help page, the company announced that ShopBack Pay will no longer be available in Malaysia. This takes effect on 25 March.

The company says “ShopBack regularly reviews our product portfolio to prioritise investments that deliver the greatest value. Following this review, we are reallocating investment to areas of the ShopBack platform that best serve partners and customers in Malaysia. We prioritise products that can reliably scale impact and will continue to pilot new approaches, scaling only those that demonstrably create value”.

In light of the service being sunsetted, the company is also halting Return Cashback being earned this way. This means that new transactions after 2 March using this method will not earn any rewards. Then once 25 March rolls around, the option itself will be removed from the app.

The company says that all other services will remain fully available after that point. It says “we remain deeply committed to supporting our customers in Malaysia, and to growing our broader Cashback and rewards ecosystem”.

(Source: ShopBack)