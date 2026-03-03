Back in 2024, Grab launched Group Rides in select regions. Now, the ride hailing platform has brought the feature to Malaysia. As the name says, the feature allows multiple passengers to seamlessly share a single ride. With this new functionality, users can coordinate trips directly within the app.

Naturally, a host must first initiate the Group Ride before a member can join. The feature is listed in the Transport section of the Grab app. From there, the user must key in the desired pick-up and drop-off points and set the payment option.

At the moment, the app offers two choices. The host can either pay for the entire trip, or split the fare equally between all passengers. That said, Grab acknowledges that some users may want to divide the fare according to the travel distance instead. As such, it is working to add distance-specific options in the future. It is also worth noting that for the equal split fare option, all passengers must have a valid cashless payment method linked to their accounts. This is because the fare will be deducted automatically.

Either way, once the host has chosen the payment option, they can share the invite link. The number of passengers depends on the type of ride. Members can then determine their own pick-up and drop-off points. After adding the respective stops, the host can finalise the route and complete the booking. It should be noted that only the host can cancel the ride. Similarly, the host is fully responsible for any additional fees during the trip, such as tolls and waiting fees.

Additionally, should a member’s payment method fail at the end of the ride, the host will be charged for that member’s portion. This will be indicated in the app, with a yellow alert appearing in the Group Ride Summary. This ensures full transparency, as all members can see their fares up front. In the same vein, live updates during the trip are available for everyone, so all passengers remain in the loop.

It goes without saying that the standard suite of safety features still apply to Group Ride bookings. This includes access to the Safety Centre, as well as trip tracking functions.

