Services on the MRT Putrajaya Line are facing disruptions this morning following a suspected cable theft near Damansara Damai station. The incident caused a power outage between Sungai Buloh and Damansara Damai, leading to significant delays and reduced train frequency along the affected stretch.

In a statement, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd confirmed that its engineering team discovered damaged power supply cables near Damansara Damai station. Preliminary investigations identified the cut cables as the cause of the disruption. The operator described the incident as a serious service interruption that requires large-scale repair works, which are expected to continue until the end of operating hours today.

Temporary Train Arrangements

Please follow the latest updates via the PULSE app and Rapid KL's official social media channels. — Ask Rapid KL (@askrapidkl) March 2, 2026

Under the temporary service plan, trains from Putrajaya Sentral will turn back at Metro Prima at six-minute intervals. Shuttle train services are operating between Metro Prima and Damansara Damai at eight-minute intervals.

Meanwhile, trains from Kwasa Damansara will turn back at Damansara Damai station at eight-minute intervals. Passengers travelling through the affected section, particularly between Metro Prima and Damansara Damai, should expect longer waiting times. For commuters heading to Kwasa Damansara from the Putrajaya MRT Line, they may switch trains at Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) station as an alternative route.

Shuttle Bus Services Activated

3. Shuttle trains between Damansara Damai and Metro Prima (Frequency 8 minutes). Follow us for the latest updates. — Ask Rapid KL (@askrapidkl) March 2, 2026

Free shuttle bus services are also operating to help passengers continue their journeys. The buses serve the following stations: MRT Metro Prima, MRT Sri Damansara Timur, MRT Sri Damansara Sentral, MRT Sri Damansara Barat, MRT Damansara Damai, MRT Sungai Buloh, MRT Kampung Selamat and MRT Kwasa Damansara. The shuttle buses run at intervals of approximately 15 to 20 minutes, depending on current traffic conditions.

Rapid Rail has deployed auxiliary police personnel and station staff at platforms and concourse areas to manage crowd movement and assist passengers. The company is also making regular announcements at stations to keep commuters informed. Commuters are also advised to consider alternative modes of transport where possible while repair works are underway.

(Source: MyRapid [official website] / Malay Mail)