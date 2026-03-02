Sources close to the leakster site, Videocardz, have told the online portal that Intel plans on launching its Arrow Lake Refresh on 11 March. That’s a little more than a week out, and Videocardz claims that it has also gotten a second NDA that ends on 23 March.

This is likely to include the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus and Core Ultra 7 270K Plus that were initially reported. That said, it is still unclear how many more SKUs the blue chipmaker plans on launching, but the announcement should also cover the HX Plus series for laptops as well.

It’s also clear that Arrow Lake Refresh will not include the cancelled Core Ultra 9 290K Plus. Word is, Intel cancelled the development and production of the CPU, simply because it did not have a core count bump like the 250K Plus and 270K Plus.

All leaks thus far point to Intel making minor changes and increments to the Arrow Lake Refresh lineup, rather than a major overhaul. The latter is most likely to happen with Nova Lake. Rumours about the upcoming chipset suggest that the chipmaker could be making four processors fitted with up to 144MB of bLLC, or big last-level cache for short.

Supposedly, the four CPUs are Intel’s response to AMD’s wildly popular and critically successful 3D V-Cache technology, which debuted back in 2022 with the launch of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The CPUs will reportedly be split into two group: two dual-compute tile designs and two single-compute tile designs.

