The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) announced earlier today that the MyTax portal is experiencing a technical glitch that may prevent some users from logging in. The government agency shared on Facebook that its teams are working to restore the service as quickly as possible.

Frustrated users took to X to report that they are experiencing longer login wait times than usual while trying to access the page via browser. Meanwhile, we can also verify reports that the MyTax app is unresponsive and cannot move past the splash screen.

#mytax @HASiLMalaysia continues. Could log in but the form? No show. Logged out and no2 back to pusing pusing. As for the app, still loading page. — funnlim (@funnlim) March 2, 2026

Users flooded the official Facebook post with negative comments, with some urging the agency to fix the problem more quickly or upgrade the MyTax system to prevent such issues from happening again. Though these comments may seem harsh, their exasperation is reasonable.

On 28 February, LHDN stated that individual and non-individual taxpayers may submit their Income Tax Return Form (BN or Borang Nyata) for the 2025 year of remuneration and the year of assessment beginning 1 March. Taxpayers who fail to submit the BN and declare their actual income within the stipulated period may face a fine ranging from RM200 to RM20,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both. Meanwhile, those who submit their tax returns late may incur a penalty of between 15% and 45%, depending on the length of the delay.

As a reminder, LHDN has made submission of BN mandatory through online service or e-Filing via the MyTax portal. Combine this with the recent delays, and it’s not hard to see why folks are mad.

We checked again and confirmed that the mobile app is no longer stuck on the splash screen. However, we still cannot log in through it at all. We also continue to experience extended waiting times on the browser, but we can navigate the page normally thereafter. Unfortunately, we still do not know how long these login issues will persist.

If the system is running at full capacity and users need to submit their BNs, they should head directly to the MyTax portal or access it via the HASiL website by navigating to MyTax > ezHasil > Services > e-Filing.

(Source: LHDN, via Facebook)