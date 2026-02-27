Back in December last year, ASUS revealed that it had created a special ProArt laptop in collaboration with the action camera brand, GoPro. As of today, the ProArt GoPro Edition laptop is now available in Malaysia.

Specs-wise, the ProArt GoPro Edition is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 APU, the same processor that first debuted with the ROG Flow Z13 2025, which we also reviewed last year. Unlike its gaming pedigree cousin, this laptop will ship out with 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 storage, and 73Whr battery. Its display is a 13.3-inch 3K OLED touch panel, with a 60Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness.

Other specification details include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two USB4 ports, one USB-A 3.2 Gen2 port, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a microSD card reader. The keyboard, for that matter, sports GoPro’s iconic Blue hue.

As it is a GoPro-themed laptop, the ProArt GoPro Edition also features aspecial GoPro Hotkey that launches the GoPro Player and StoryCube. To that end, StoryCube can also import Cloud content from the action camera and instantly sync, organise, and edit their GoPro footage.

The ProArt GoPro Edition retails for RM14,999, and is exclusively available via the ASUS eStore, along with a limited early bird bundle – the first 10 people to successfully purchase the laptop will also be given a GoPro HERO action camera worth RM999, free.

There’s also a standard edition ProArt PX13 available for sale. It’s basically identical to the ProArt GoPro Edition, save for the fact that it has half the amount of RAM, and it is obviously missing the blue and black trimmings. That model retails for RM11,999.