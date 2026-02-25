Blizzard has revealed that it is expanding the franchise to mobile platforms. However, this is not a mobile port of the existing game. As per the company’s statement, Overwatch Rush is a spin-off set in the same universe, made specifically for mobile.

Described as a top-down hero shooter, the game seems to retain many familiar features, although there are some notable distinctions. The more obvious one is the top-down view, as well as the simpler and more stylised look of the characters. And the touch controls, of course.

Based on a video showcasing some of the gameplay, we can expect Overwatch Rush to include similar maps and game modes, just adapted for a mobile format. As seen in the video, the game offers 4v4 control matches. Of course, Overwatch Rush is still in its very early stages, as evidenced by the typo in Reinhardt’s name. In any case, much could still change as the game takes shape.

A new spin with a new development team

The announcement more or less confirms longstanding rumours. Whispers of an Overwatch mobile game stretch several years, going as far back as 2020. In 2024, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier mentioned a “mobile version of the franchise” as one of the initiatives led by Walter Kong. The following year, rumours of a mobile MOBA dubbed “Overwatch 3” cropped up.

While an entirely new game probably isn’t what players were hoping for, mobile spin-offs aren’t unheard of. Destiny: Rising debuted last year with familiar faces in an alternate timeline. At the moment, it’s uncertain where Overwatch Rush will fit into the franchise, story-wise.

Furthermore, it is not being developed by Team 4, the group responsible for the main game. Rather, the game is being worked on by an internal team with “deep mobile experience”. This leaves Team 4 free to fully focus on the mainline game, which might be getting a new lease on life.

An Overwatch resurgence?

Speaking of the existing game, Blizzard recently rebranded it to just Overwatch, dropping the “2” from the name altogether. This change was probably a long time coming, since it has been the sole game in the franchise for years. The then-called Overwatch 2 had a tumultuous beginning when it launched in 2022. Despite the struggles, Blizzard went forward with its plans to subsume the original game into the new one.

In any case, to say that the former Overwatch 2 failed to live up to expectations would be pretty accurate. Players were left disappointed by changes to existing game modes, as well as the monetisation model, among other things. While it did not exactly fade into obscurity, it is nowhere near as popular as it used to be. The rename seems to be an attempt to regain some of the game’s former glory.

According to game director Aaron Keller, the team views Overwatch as a “forever game” that players aren’t supposed to move on from. This pretty much shuts down any ideas of another sequel. The company is hoping to present the game as “the best version” it has ever been. Whether that will be the case remains to be seen, naturally. Regardless, the brand seems to be striking while the iron is hot, with plans for a Switch 2 port later in the year. And, yes, a mobile game for the mobile crowd.

Testing phase to commence

Going back to Overwatch Rush, there is no word on when it will be releasing. Currently, the development team is preparing for a testing phase, which will be limited to certain countries and regions. This Limited Geo Test will feature “a curated roster of Heroes, maps, and core game modes to ensure stability and gather feedback”.

According to the FAQ channel on its dedicated Discord server, the game will be available for free on both Android and iOS. That said, it will feature optional in-app purchases, as with any other free-to-play title. The specifics regarding monetisation and other features are subject to change based on player reception.

