Malaysian authorities have arrested 12 policemen following allegations of extortion involving cryptocurrency during a raid in Kajang earlier this month. The officers allegedly forced foreign nationals to transfer digital assets in exchange for their release, despite finding no evidence of wrongdoing.

According to New Straits Times, the incident took place on the night of 5 February at a double-storey bungalow, where the officers allegedly identified themselves as part of an anti-scam operation codenamed “Op Taring”. They claimed the occupants were involved in online fraud linked to a Cambodian syndicate. However, the group, all Chinese nationals, were in Malaysia for business discussions, and a 31-year-old market surveyor later lodged a police report denying any illegal activity.

Additional details reported by The Online Citizen state that the group consisted of eight individuals, five men and three women, aged between their mid-20s and mid-40s. They worked as market surveyors for a China-based company and entered Malaysia between 27 and 30 January, with most visiting the country for the first time. Separately, their lawyer told New Straits Times that a local company arranged the trip for business talks.

Sources indicate that the officers inspected passports and electronic devices but did not uncover any incriminating evidence. Despite this, they allegedly threatened the occupants with arrest and immigration action unless they paid a substantial sum. The officers initially demanded RM400,000 but later accepted around US$50,000 (approximately RM200,000) in Tether cryptocurrency, which the occupants transferred to a wallet the suspects provided in the early hours of the morning.

The officers reportedly left the premises only after confirming the transaction, and allegedly warned the group to vacate the house within two days or face further action. The report subsequently triggered a police investigation that led to a series of coordinated arrests.

Initial operations detained seven policemen, followed by five more. The arrests included personnel ranging from a constable to an assistant police superintendent, aged 24 to 47, with service records spanning two to 27 years. Investigators also seized multiple mobile phones, SIM cards, and documents linked to the operation, and all suspects were believed to have been present during the raid.

New Straits Times adds that Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar confirmed that police received a report on 6 February about the alleged cryptocurrency robbery. He said authorities acted immediately, arrested the suspects, and stressed that police will not tolerate misconduct within the force.

Investigators are handling the case under Sections 395 and 397 of the Penal Code, which cover gang robbery and robbery with weapons. If convicted, the offenders could face up to 20 years’ imprisonment and caning, as investigations continue.

(Sources: NST [1] [2] [3] / The Online Citizen)