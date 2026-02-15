Razer made a pretty odd announcement earlier this week. It involved the unveiling of the BlackShark V3 for Xbox – White Edition. Though some of you may think that this looks mighty familiar, and may be a case of deja vu, the good news is that it isn’t.

The Razer BlackShark V3 line was originally launched back in July of last year. It consists of a base model, a Pro model, and an X HyperSpeed model. On one hand, the gaming peripheral brand launches most products in its signature black, with green highlights if any. But on the other, especially if you’ve read our report at the time, you’d have remembered that we included images of a white headset.

So what gives? Is the white colourway for the Razer BlackShark V3 for Xbox actually new? Well, yes, but specifically only for this specific model. For context, all variants of the Pro model launched in both black and white. The X HyperSpeed model did not get any of its variants in white, even until today.

A New Colour For One Specific Variant

Which brings us to the base model BlackShark V3. At launch, only the PC variant of this headset got the white colourway. And with the announcement of the Razer BlackShark V3 for Xbox – White Edition, this now extends to the Xbox variant, leaving only the PS model without a white option.

And you don’t have to trust my (admittedly not very impressive) memory for it. I’ve taken the liberty to go through the Wayback Machine to make sure I wasn’t tripping when I saw the announcement.

For what it’s worth, the Razer BlackShark V3 for Xbox – White Edition is priced the same as before it got the new coat of paint. Which is to say that its price tag is maintained at RM739. Needless to say, it retains all of its features, but doesn’t get anything else that’s new either.