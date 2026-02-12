Unifi Mobile has updated its data pass offerings under the UNI5G WOW prepaid plan. As per the telco’s website, users can now choose between three short-term passes: the UNI5G WOW PADU 35, the UNI5G WOW PADU 25, and the UNI5G WOW PADU 10.

Starting with the first of the trio, the WOW PADU 35 gets a RM35/month price tag. It offers 1TB of data, which is split between 200GB for 4G/5G and 800GB for 5G. Previously, the telco’s website listed this option with “unlimited data”. Other than that, the updated pass comes with 10GB 4G/5G hotspot usage. At the moment, users can get free 50GB 5G hotspot usage as part of a limited time promotion.

Moving on to the WOW PADU 25, this option is priced at RM25/month. In exchange, users get 100GB of data divided into 30GB for 4G/5G and 70GB for 5G. This is a bump from the 30GB originally offered. Additionally, this pass includes hotspot usage, but with a shared quota.

Finally, the WOW PADU 10 will set customers back RM10 and is valid for seven days. It offers 20GB of 4G/5G data with a shared hotspot quota.

Regardless of the plan, users can get unlimited calls. In addition to this, all three passes get data rollover. This means that customers can carry forward the unused data and hotspot quota to the following week or month. Of course, this is subject to specific criteria.

As for data speeds, the telco mentions that 4G speed is capped at 5Mbps. On the other hand, the 5G speed is listed as “best effort”.

(Source: Unifi Mobile [1], [2])