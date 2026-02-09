When it comes to public transport systems, not all plans will come to fruition. As it turns out, Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) will not proceed with the proposed Automated Rapid Transit (ART) trackless tram system. This is due to the high projected costs, which would be beyond the capacity of PPj as a local authority.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Lo Su Fui stated that preliminary studies revealed an estimated cost of RM211.95 million over a 10-year period. These expenses include infrastructure development, systems, operations, as well as maintenance. As such, the project has been dropped. Furthermore, the minister noted that there are no plans for subsequent phase expansions.

The trackless tram initially debuted in February 2024 during an event in the city. For a four-day period, members of the public had the opportunity to ride the tram for free. Later on, a trial phase was announced, which involved a limited route spanning only three stops.

According to Lo, the Transport Ministry conducted the ART pilot, which ran from 1 May until 31 August 2024. After completing this trial, a proposal was submitted to PPj. The minister noted that this proposal was non-binding and only served market study purposes.

While the ART project has been buried, Lo assured that PPj remains open to considering future public transport planning needs. Of course, this is still subject to financial capability and funding approvals. The city is aiming for a 70:30 public transport modal share target, with 70% public transport usage and 30% private vehicles.

(Source: The Star)