Back in December, Ayaneo revealed that it is launching its first gaming smartphone, the Pocket Play. At the time, the company kept many of the phone’s details under wraps and only chose to show off the device’s distinctive design. Now, the brand has confirmed some of the phone’s specifications, including the screen and chipset.

As previously revealed, the Pocket Play features a display that slides out to expose its built-in controller. According to Ayaneo, this display uses a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the screen supports refresh rates of 120Hz, 144Hz, and 165Hz. Meanwhile, brightness caps out at 430 nits. It is worth noting that the display does not feature a punch hole or notch.

Aside from that, the phone features an 0815 X-axis linear motor with four vibration modes for rich haptic feedback. Meanwhile, dual stereo speakers promise a more immersive gaming experience. Speaking of gaming, the controller layout includes a D-Pad, four face buttons, left and right touchpads, as well as the usual fare of auxiliary buttons.

Under the hood, the Ayaneo Pocket Play packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. For now, the brand has yet to disclose the memory configurations. Furthermore, a 5,000mAh battery powers the device, while a fan helps keep things cool. On the software side, the phone runs on Android 15. In addition to this, it supports Bluetooth 5 and “ultra-fast” WiFi.

As per the phone’s product page, it sports a dual camera setup on the rear, which comprises a 50MP main shooter and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. Meanwhile, the front camera is a 5MP shooter. Other features include a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port with DisplayPort 1.4 video output, as well as a hybrid SIM and microSD card slot. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor, which is integrated in the power button.

Aside from revealing the device’s specifications, Ayaneo shared more colour options. In addition to Void Black and Silver White, the phone comes in Origin Grey and Deep Crimson. As for its availability, the brand has yet to mention a concrete date for its Kickstarter campaign. Previously, it was meant to go live on 13 January, but this has since been delayed.

(Source: Ayaneo [1], [2])