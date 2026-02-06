Leica is best known for developing high-end cameras, but the brand has occasionally dipped its toes into smartphone photography. An example of this is the LUX Grip, an iPhone accessory that works seamlessly with the LUX Camera app. Now, to complete the Leica aesthetic, the brand has released a new leather case designed for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max phones.

The accessory comes in a single design: an all-black cow-leather case with subtle texturing, paired with aluminium buttons for contrast. Some may argue that the case looks similar to the company’s previously released professional cameras, though only to an extent.

On the flip side, the case has a microfibre coating that cushions the iphone from any impacts. According to the press release, Leica states that it makes this particular coating using recycled materials. The case also features an integrated MagSafe ring, which works with the aforementioned LUX Grip as well as other compatible accessories and peripherals.

Additionally, the press release specifically states that the brand designed the case for users “who are already part of the Leica Mobile ecosystem” or for those who wish to join it. If you haven’t guessed it yet, the company largely promotes the accessory as a minimalist luxury item. Outside of that, the case offers nothing much outside of being an official product, frankly speaking.

The Leica LUX case is now available in Malaysia and retails for RM480. Those interested can purchase the accessory from select stores, the official online store, as well as authorised retailers.

(Source: Leica press release)