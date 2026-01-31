Malaysia Airlines (MAS) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) recently formalised their joint business partnership. The official signing comes after the approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), which was given earlier this month.

To put it simply, the new partnership allows both MAS and SIA to share…well, codeshare services with each other. Specifically, the new agreement means that both MAS and SIA can share services between KL, Singapore, and Barcelona, Brussels, Cape Town, Copenhagen, Istanbul, Johannesburg, London (Heathrow), Rome, and Zurich. “Today, SIA codeshares on Malaysia Airlines’ services between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, London (Heathrow), and 15 domestic destinations within Malaysia.”

“This collaboration brings together complementary frequencies and aligned schedules, enabling deeper connectivity between Malaysia and Singapore. Over time, it reinforces Malaysia Airlines competitive position by enhancing scale, relevance, and network resilience across key markets.” Datuk Captain Izham bin Ismail, Group Managing Director, Malaysia Aviation Group, said.

“I would like to thank the authorities in both Singapore and Malaysia, whose approvals pave the way for this deeper strategic partnership between Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines. Our win-win collaboration strengthens both carriers’ operations, while delivering enhanced value to customers across our combined networks. This also reinforces the long-standing and deep people-to-people and trade links between Singapore and Malaysia, supporting economic growth and connectivity that will benefit both nations.” Mr Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Airlines, said.

