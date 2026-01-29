It has been some time since we’ve heard anything new from Hypershell, the Shanghai-based company known for developing consumer-grade exoskeletons. Though the startup doesn’t have a particularly large presence in Malaysia, it has previously brought three different exoskeletons to the country. Now, after some time, the firm has officially announced the latest successor to wearable robotics.

Much like its predecessors, the Hypershell X Ultra is a lean piece of technology that attaches from a person’s waist to their thighs. According to Hypershell, the advanced AI MotionEngine Ultra powers the exoskeleton. This engine features over a dozen integrated sensors which continuously detect and adapt to users’ movements in real time for smoother steps and improved stability.

Under the hood, the wearable hardware comes with M-One Ultra Motors, which the brand claims deliver a 20% reduction in physical exertion when walking, a 39% reduction when cycling and a 63% increase in hip flexor endurance. This variant features five new intelligent modes that users can choose from depending on their situations. These modes include Descent Assist, Cycling+, Running+, Dune, and Snow.

Additionally, the motor also received a bump in power, jumping from 800W to 1000W. Paired with improved power management and recovery systems, the startup claims that the included battery has a walking range of 30 km on a single charge, which is a substantial improvement over the last generation’s 17.5 km.

What further separates the Hypershell X Ultra from older models is the added software support in the form of the Hypershell+ app, along with watchOS support. With this addition, users can switch modes and adjust power via the app and check the exoskeleton’s status on their Apple Watch.

As for build quality, the startup says it uses aerospace-grade materials to make the X Ultra, bringing its weight to 1.8kg. Moreover, Hypershell claims the hardware performs reliably in all weather conditions.

As noted earlier, the wearable robot will be available in Malaysia from 1st February onwards for RM8,999. Those interested can purchase the X Ultra from the brand’s official website, Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok pages.

In celebration of the device’s launch, Hypershell is offering gifts with every purchase of its exoskeleton. Customers who purchase the hardware will receive an Anti-Cold Battery worth RM599 and a 4-Port Charging Hub worth RM299, while stocks last.

(Source: Hypershell press release)