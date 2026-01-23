Electronics brand Epson has launched what it calls the new Lifestudio series of projectors. This consists of the Lifestudio Pop and Lifestudio Flex. Each model consists of a base and a Plus model, bringing the total to four projectors in total.

Before going into their differences, let’s first go through what they have in common. The first is a 5W stereo sound by Bose. They also feature automatic image adjustment tech from real-time keystone correction, automatic obstacle avoidance, screen fit and even wall colour adjustment.

They also make use of what Epson calls its 3LCD Triple Core Engine. To break it down as simply as possible, this means having one LED dedicated to the red, green and blue colours each. They can all also project images of up to 150 inches. Finally, they all have Google TV built in.

Moving on to individual models, we start with the Epson Lifestudio Pop and Pop Plus. These are the smaller ones, weighing about 1.6kg. Their projections’ brightness is rated at 700 lumens.

They are also flatter in profile, though in terms of functionality there isn’t a lot of difference between them and the Lifestudio Flex. In fact, the only difference is the Pop line doesn’t work with a stand. And between the Pop and Pop Plus, the key difference is that tue former outputs in Full HD, while the latter can do 4K.

Moving on to the Epson Lifestudio Flex. As mentioned, the base model here isn’t much different from the base model Pop, beyond coming with a stand. It, too, projects at 700 lumens, and its screen resolution is Full HD. Though it is thicker and heavier than the Pop, weighing about 4kg.

The Flex Plus though is by far the most feature rich of the lot. Not only does it have a bumped up resolution of 4K, it also has a higher brightness at 1,000 lumens. It can also double as a night light, and finally it can be powered by a sufficiently beefy power bank. Which is to say it needs a capacity of at least 24,000 mAh, and output at least 100W.

Epson says that all four models are already available for purchase, and they all only come in one colourway, so that makes the Plus versions a bit easier to tell apart. For the Lifestudio Pop and Pop Plus – with model numbers EF-61 and EF-62 respectively – these are priced at RM2,989 and RM4,099 respectively. As for the Lifestudio Flex and Flex Plus – EF-71 and EF-72 – these are priced at RM4,159 and RM5,099 respectively. These do come with their floor stand. You can find these at the brand’s official stores on Shopee and Lazada. Get them by 31 March and you can get them all at a slight discount.