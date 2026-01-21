A Redditor recently shared their woes online of purchasing what they believed to be an ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 GPU from Amazon, but turned out to be a weaker, less premium RTX 5060 Ti.

Redditor Familiar_Boat_2104 said that they had purchased an ASUS Prime RTX 5080 OC Edition card on Amazon, which is currently listed for RM6,200. The purchase wasn’t eventful, and nothing seemed out of the ordinary, but that obviously changed when they unboxed the card.

Upon opening and inspecting the “RTX 5080”, their gut instinct already told them something was wrong about the whole product.

Wrong Connector, Wrong Card

Upon sharing on Reddit, other Redditor were quick to point out the flaws and indicators of the fake RTX 5080. First was the size of the card; an ASUS Prime series card – or any high-end card for that matter – is typically about 2.5-slots thick and has a triple-fan design by default. At a glance, the victim wouldn’t have known, but the other Redditors pointed out that the card did not match the design of any RTX 5080 card they knew.

The biggest sign that the card was not it was advertised to be was the PCIe connector. Blackwell GPUs, from the RTX 5070 and above, are fitted with a 12VHPWR connector, which is a 16-pin 12V-2×6 port. This card only had a single 8-pin connector, indicating that this was, in fact, not an RTX 5080.

Videocardz managed to confirm that the card was an RTX 5060 Ti and that Familiar_Boat_2104 was a victim of a scam – they reportedly didn’t buy the card mint, and the stickers on the box had signs of being tampered with, and were not properly attached.

(Source: Reddit, Videocardz)