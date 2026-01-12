Xpeng Malaysia has teased the arrival of a new G6 facelift variant, with a full reveal scheduled for this Wednesday on January 14 2026, according to a post on the brand’s official Facebook page. While the company has not confirmed details, speculation points to the RWD Standard Range variant, which debuted alongside the updated electric SUV in China but did not make it to the Malaysian launch.

Based on global specifications, Xpeng G6 RWD Standard Range uses a rear-mounted electric motor producing 252 PS (248 hp or 185 kW) and 440 Nm of torque. It also differs in battery capacity, featuring a smaller 68.5 kWh LFP pack instead of the 80.8 kWh unit found in other variants. This results in reduced acceleration performance and a shorter WLTP-rated driving range.

To recap, Xpeng offers the G6 electric SUV in three variants. These include the RWD Long Range Pro, AWD Performance and AWD Black Edition, priced at RM179,708, RM190,708 and RM194,708 respectively.

The facelifted model retains the fastback, starship-inspired design with a full-width LED DRL, revised rear bumper, slim taillights and 20-inch wheels, alongside features like a heated windscreen, hidden door handles and rain-sensing wipers. Inside, it gets a 15.6-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a Snapdragon-powered system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice control and OTA updates.

Comfort features include Nappa leather seats with ventilation and massage, a panoramic glass roof, and a 16-speaker Xopera sound system. Safety and assistance are handled by XPILOT Assist, which includes adaptive cruise control, enhanced auto parking, collision prevention, and seven airbags.

The RWD Long Range Pro produces 218 kW and 440 Nm, while the AWD Performance delivers a combined 358 kW and 660 Nm, with 0–100 km/h times of 6.7 seconds and 4.13 seconds respectively. All variants use an 80.8 kWh LFP battery, offering up to 525 km WLTP range for RWD and 510 km for AWD, with 10–80% DC fast charging taking 12 minutes.

(Source: Xpeng Malaysia [Facebook])