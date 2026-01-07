Once upon a time, robot vacuums were the the hottest thing in housekeeping tech. Now they are just a few steps away from being as essential in every house as a fridge, depending on who you ask. And recently, at CES 2026, the Chinese robot vacuum brand Roborock announced something that could change the industry forever – a robot vacuum with legs.

It’s called the Roborock Saros Rover, and it features a pair of legs that wouldn’t look out of place on a Boston Dynamics robot. The Verge reports that those legs move in a “froglike manner”, letting it jump, and more importantly, climb up stairs. This isn’t done by jumping though. Instead, it lifts itself up, lowering itself on the next step, then pivoting on one leg to vacuum along it. The process repeats for the remaining steps.

Unfortunately, this process was described as “fairly slow”, despite its ability to jump. The report noted that it took “just under three minutes to climb five stairs”. The Roborock Saros Rover can also go down stairs the way it goes up. You can also get it to skip vacuuming stairs altogether if you just want it to do the upstairs rooms.

No specs were provided for the Roborock Saros Rover, neither by the company itself or by the report. It will also “take a while to reach the market”, a company spokesperson said. And in its current state, it is strictly a robot vacuum, with no mopping capabilities. Said spokesperson added “we’re still working out which of our mop systems will work or whether we do a different thing altogether”.

