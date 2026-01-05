The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) released a statement over the weekend saying that it is investigating online harm on social media platform X. More specifically, it is over the misuse of generative AI on the platform “particularly the manipulation of images of women and children to produce obscene, highly offensive and harmful material”.

Per the statement, “the creation and dissemination of such harmful content is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998”. Said act prohibits the misuse of network services or applications to transmit content that’s obscene, indecent or highly offensive. The commission is also initiating investigations against users of the platform suspected of breaching the act.

KENYATAAN MEDIA PENYALAHGUNAAN AI UNTUK MENGHASILKAN KANDUNGAN MEMUDARATKAN ADALAH SUATU KESALAHAN – MCMC#MCMC pic.twitter.com/L4X4hk4o3R — MCMC (@MCMC_RASMI) January 3, 2026

MCMC also says that with the enforcement of the Online Safety Act, online platforms and licensed service providers have to take preventive measures to curb the spread of harmful content. Putting a wrinkle in that though is that X is not yet a licensed provider. Despite this, the commission says that it’s still subject to local safety standards and is responsible for preventative measures to curb the spread of harmful content accessible in the country. To that end, the commission also says that it will summon representatives of the platform to provide clarification.

It’s Grok, Isn’t It?

While not explicitly mentioned in the statement, there’s little doubt that the generative AI tool responsible in this situation is Grok. After all, it is easily accessible, to the point where you’ll be hard pressed to find any thread without someone tagging the chatbot. Then there’s this specific trend, if you could even call it that, that took off just as the New Year rolled around.

We take action against illegal content on X, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary. Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the… https://t.co/93kiIBTCYO — Safety (@Safety) January 4, 2026

For what it’s worth, the X Safety account has mentioned that it will be removing illegal content off of the platform, and is “working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary. Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content”.

