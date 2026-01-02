AOC has officially unveiled its newest flagship gaming monitor called the Agon Pro AGP277QKD. The dual-mode White OLED (WOLED) display supports up to two different resolutions

Diving into the specs, the AGP277QKD is a 26.5-inch screen that is built on LG Display’s fourth-generation Primary RGB Tandem WOLED structure. In terms of the dual-mode feature, the display is capable of alternating between QHD resolution and a 540Hz refresh rate or HD resolution at 720Hz.

The AGP277QKD features a 110 PPI panel with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits, a 0.02ms grey-to-grey response time, and 99.5% DCI-P3 colour coverage. The display supports 10-bit colour and is factory-calibrated by AOC for colour accuracy, resulting in an average Delta E below 1. The monitor is also VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified.

The panel features an anti-glare, low-reflection (AGLR) coating and includes hardware-level low blue light filtering and flicker-free technology to help reduce eye strain. AOC equips the monitor with its latest OLED Care suite, which includes burn-in protection features to help extend panel longevity.

For connectivity, the AGP277QKD has two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 2.1, one USB-B upstream port, and three USB-A 5Gbps downstream ports. It also has dual 5W built-in speakers. Additionally, the monitor supports Adaptive-Sync and is Nvidia G-Synch Compatible.

On the software side, AOC includes a range of features such as a dynamic crosshair, dark area enhancement, real-time refresh rate display, colour tuning tools, and dedicated FPS and RTS display modes. If you’re into multitasking, this display also supports picture-by-picture (PBP) and picture-in-picture (PIP) modes.

Lastly, there’s the mechanical design of the screen. The AGP277QKD features 1.8mm micro-bezels and a panel profile of 5.4mm. It is capable of height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments. It also has a retractable headphone hook with a quick-release mechanism. The back of the monitor houses AOC’s Light FX RGB system, which offers 14 preset lighting effects, music synchronisation, and over one million colour combinations.

At the time of writing, AOC has yet to share availability or pricing for the Agon Pro AGP277QKD. We hope that the company shares more details sooner rather than later.

(Source: Gizmochina)