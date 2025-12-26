Zeekr appears to be preparing the launch of a new plug-in hybrid SUV for the Chinese market, reportedly to be called the Zeekr 9S. Set to follow the debut of the larger Zeekr 9X, the new model has recently been spotted testing in China, with spy shots published by Autohome, which speculate that the SUV could make its market debut toward the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The camouflaged prototype reveals several clear design elements despite the heavy covering. Up front, the 9S features a large, upright grille flanked by rectangular headlights. A roof-mounted LiDAR sensor is also visible, indicating advanced driver-assistance capabilities. Other notable details include conventional door handles, a split tailgate at the rear, and a full-width LED taillight strip. Overall, the design strongly echoes that of the 9X, though proportions suggest the 9S will be smaller and sportier, positioning it as a more dynamic alternative.

Interior details remain limited, but reports from Car News China suggest the cabin will feature a large central touchscreen and a three-spoke steering wheel with a column-mounted gear selector. The center console is said to adopt a layout reminiscent of the Porsche Cayenne, complete with two curved grab handles. Previous sightings indicate a six-seat 2+2+2 layout, though a conventional five-seat configuration is also expected to be offered.

Under the hood, the Zeekr 9S is likely to share its powertrain options with the 9X. The entry-level version is expected to pair a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors, delivering a combined 660 kW (885 hp), with buyers choosing between 55 kWh or 70 kWh battery packs. At the top end, a more extreme variant of the 9X features the same engine combined with three electric motors, producing up to 1,030 kW (1,381 hp). Enhancing its performance credentials, the 9S is also expected to adopt a dual-chamber air suspension and an active 48V anti-roll bar system.

While speculation points to a Q1 2026 launch in China, Zeekr has yet to make any official announcements regarding the 9S. Until then, the spy shots suggest the brand is serious about expanding its plug-in hybrid portfolio.

(Source: Autohome, Car News China)