BYD is gearing up to expand its 4×4 pick-up portfolio with a new model, following the emergence of design patent filings shared by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The newly revealed patents indicate that the model could serve as the entry-level offering in BYD’s Shark series, which is currently headlined by the Shark 6.

Images from the patent filings suggest the new pick-up is smaller and more compact than the Shark 6. This aligns with a recent report by Car News China, which noted that a camouflaged prototype had been spotted undergoing road testing, further fuelling speculation about the model’s imminent development.

While BYD has yet to disclose official details regarding the powertrain, the patent images point to the vehicle being a derivative of the BYD Song Plus crossover, first unveiled in 2020. Both vehicles appear to share similar front-end styling, fenders and doors, while the Shark-series model features a short open cargo bed.

Design highlights include roof rails, more angular headlamps compared to the squarer units found on the Shark 6, and a large front grille with prominent air intakes. These cues suggest the pick-up may adopt a hybrid powertrain rather than a fully electric setup, potentially riding on the same platform as its larger sibling.

For reference, the Shark 6, which was recently previewed locally, is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged inline-four engine producing 135 kW and 260 Nm, paired with a dual-motor electric system. The front motor delivers 170 kW and 310 Nm, while the rear contributes 150 kW and 340 Nm, for a combined output of 321 kW and 650 Nm. This enables the pick-up to sprint from 0–100 km/h in 5.7 seconds.

Energy is supplied by a 29.58 kWh BYD Blade Battery, providing an electric-only range of around 100 km and a total driving range of up to 840 km. Charging options include AC charging at up to 7 kW and DC fast charging at up to 55 kW, with the latter claimed to recharge the battery from 30% to 80% in 25 minutes.

(Source: Car News China)