According to a recent report, Google is working on updating the Android Auto system. The upcoming update is said to include support for Google Cast, along with a redesigned music player.

The information comes from 9to5Google, which uncovered strings of code referencing Google Cast in the latest Android Auto version, 15.9.655104. If you haven’t guessed already, this feature will allow users to stream their chosen videos (as well as other types of content) on the car’s infotainment screen.

It’s worth mentioning that strings of code seem to be “fairly generic”, according to 9to5Google, and that there’s a possibility that Google isn’t bringing Cast to Android Auto. However, this is quite unlikely, as the tech giant teased this feature earlier in the year.

On the music side of things, Android Authority managed to enable the new UI for Android Auto’s media player. As per the publication’s findings, the new look features a Material 3 Expressive-inspired wavy progress bar as well as refreshed buttons.

1 of 2 - +

It is worth noting that, although both publications were able to spot the code and the new UI, it is unclear when these features will go live. The best thing we can do now is wait for more information.

(Source: 9to5Google [1], [2], Android Authority)