Highway operator AFA Prime which was formerly known as ANIH has recently released a time advisory in conjunction with the Christmas festivity, on its social media platform. The time advisory is for KL-Karak Highway (KLK) and the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), where traffic is expected to be heavier on the 25 and 28 December.

According to the travel time advisory, motorists departing from Kuala Lumpur or Selangor on December 25 and entering the highway via the Gombak toll plaza are advised to travel according to their destination. Those heading to Pahang are recommended to enter between 12pm and 4pm or 8pm and 11pm, while travellers bound for Terengganu should do so between 9am and 12pm or 8pm and 11pm. For motorists travelling towards Kelantan, the suggested entry times are 6am to 9am or 5pm to 11pm.

For the return journey to Kuala Lumpur or Selangor, motorists from Pahang are advised to enter the highway at any toll plaza between 7am and 10am or 7pm and 11pm. Those travelling from Terengganu should enter via the Jabor toll plaza between 10am and 1pm or 8pm and 11pm, while travellers from Kelantan are advised to enter through the Bentong toll plaza between 4pm and 8pm or 9pm and 12am.

Travel is unrestricted during the off-peak period between midnight and 6am on both days. Additionally, express busses that are heading towards East Coast destinations from Gombak Toll Plaza, are advised to travel in between 9.30am to 12pm and from 9.30 to 12am.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, the Works Ministry has announced a 50% toll discount in conjunction with the Christmas celebrations. In addition, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has implemented a series of operational measures, including the activation of smart lanes at 30 locations, to help ensure smoother traffic flow and safer journeys for road users.

LLM Director-General Datuk Sazali Harun said the toll system will operate efficiently through a layered toll collection system deployed at high-traffic plazas. He also urged motorists to remain vigilant and advised motorcyclists to make use of the 571 designated motorcycle shelters along highways in the event of rainy weather.

(Source: AFA Group Facebook, Bernama)