ClecomDigi is announcing the addition of Prime Video to its StreamMORE streaming service, giving customers even more access to popular shows. The streaming service is available to all CelcomDigi Postpaid and Prepaid customers.

“In conjunction with the launch, customers who subscribe to Prime Video between 16 December 2025 and 31 March 2026 will get a one-month free trial. On top of that, CelcomDigi customers will enjoy an exclusive deal of an additional 5GB of high-speed Internet when they subscribe through StreamMORE. This special offer gives customers the perfect opportunity to explore Prime Video’s rich content library while enjoying extra data for an enhanced streaming experience.”

Through Prime Video, CelcomDigi customers will now have access to Prime exclusive shows, such as Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, to name a few. The streaming service also features licensed movies and animations, such as John Wick, Mobile Suit Gundam, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Besides the StreamMORE plan, CelcomDigi is also offering access to Prime Video as Mega Add-Ons at RM4 per month for Postpaid 5G 120 customers and above, or RM13 per month for Postpaid 5G 60 SE to 100 subscribers. There is also the SpeedSTREAM enhanced package, where subscribers will also get unlimited 5G and 4G internet at speeds of up to 48Mbps, Unlimited Calls, and a 30-day validity.

For existing CelcomDigi subscribers, simply login to the telco’s app, go to “Shop”, select “Entertainment, choose your preferred streaming pass, and tap the “Proceed to Pay” button.

If you already have a Prime Video account, you can use that to log in to the service or simply sign in with your CelcomDigi number. From there, simply follow the instructions to get streaming.

(Source: CelcomDigi)