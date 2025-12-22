Alpine has confirmed that its iconic A110 sports car will soon enter the electric era, marking a major turning point for the French performance brand. The announcement was made as part of Alpine’s 70th anniversary celebrations, alongside the unveiling of the final evolution of its current-generation sports car.

The second-generation A110 bows out with the introduction of the A110 R Ultimate, a limited-run model described by Alpine CEO Philippe Krief as the “grand finale” for the brand’s combustion-powered lineup. Restricted to just 110 units, the R Ultimate represents the most extreme and refined version of the A110 to date which will end production in the mid of 2026.

Power comes from a 1.8-litre turbocharged engine producing 345 horsepower and 420 Nm of torque. This enables the lightweight coupe to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

While the A110 R Ultimate celebrates everything the brand has achieved with internal combustion, it also signals the close of a defining chapter. As Alpine prepares to reinvent its legendary nameplate for an all-electric future, this final edition serves both as a tribute to the past and a bridge toward a new era.

As for the third generation A110 EV, it will feature the Alpine Performance Platform (APP), built just for high-performance electric cars. More news on this car is expected by the first half of 2026.

On the electric front, Alpine has also recently unveiled its first fully electric SUV, the A390 Fastback. The model marks several firsts for the brand, most notably the introduction of an all-wheel-drive system.

The A390 employs a sophisticated three-motor layout, consisting of a wound-rotor synchronous motor at the front and two permanent-magnet synchronous motors at the rear. This configuration enables Alpine Active Torque Vectoring, a system designed to enhance agility, stability and overall driving dynamics.

The A390 is offered in two variants: the GT with 400 hp and 650 Nm, capable of 0–100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, and the higher-performance GTS producing 470 hp and 808 Nm, reaching 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. Both use an 89 kWh battery, offering a WLTP range of 520–555 km, support up to 190 kW DC fast charging, and feature bi-directional AC charging of up to 22 kW.

(source: Alpine Youtube, Arena EV)