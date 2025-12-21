There is a rumour floating about that Lenovo could introduce a Legion Go 2 running on SteamOS at CES 2026. The original Legion Go 2 launched back in September this year at IFA 2025 this year.

If this rumour rings through, this would be the second gaming handheld with SteamOS to be released by Lenovo;. The first such console, as some of you may remember, was the Legion Go S that we laid hands upon, during this year’s CES 2025.

As a quick run-through, the gaming handheld runs on AMD’s most current Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU, a lineup which was both initially and specifically designed for the medium. Supposedly, the SteamOS version of the console would be identical to its Windows counterpart, hardware-wise.

In other words, that means we’re looking at up to 32GB LPDDR5X-8000 RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage, and a 75Wh battery with support for 65W USB-C charging. Obviously, that’s the internal specs.

On the outside, the SteamOS version of the console should then retain the 8.8-inch OLED FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, along with its 144Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness. Oh, and the dual USB4 USB-C ports, and a microSD slot that supports up to 2TB of expandable storage.

According to Windows Latest, though, the real focus here is on the software. With the exception of the Steam Deck and Legion Go S, the majority of gaming handhelds run on Windows 11, which has been proven time and time again to be less than stellar with the medium. Microsoft has tried to alleviate this by applying the Xbox Full Screen Experience, a feature that was first introduced with ASUS’ new ROG Xbox Ally series, even going so far as to install a dedicated Xbox Game Bar button directly into the console, among other things.

SteamOS, on the other hand, boots into a controller-frist interface, letting gamers dive headfirst into gaming. That, and the operating system has a far superior suspend-and-resume function; you can turn off the Steam Deck while you’re on the move, and then pick up where you left off once you’ve settled down.

Lenovo hasn’t said anything on the matter, and as with all rumours, we don’t recommend that you take this news as gospel or confirmation that the company will be releasing such a console.

(Source: Windows Latest, Videocardz)