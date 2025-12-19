Applications for Social Security Organisation (“Socso”, and also “Perkeso”) benefits under four main Acts can be done online starting January next year, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R Ramanan has announced. The change allows contributors to submit applications digitally using either a mobile phone or a computer.

Ramanan, who assumed the role of human resources minister following the recent Cabinet reshuffle, said the move is a practical step to reduce inconvenience for contributors while saving time and travel costs associated with visiting Socso offices. The digitalisation initiative covers the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969, the Self-Employed Social Security Act 2017, the Employment Insurance System Act 2017, and the Housewives’ Social Security Act 2022.

“The full operation of the Lindung Benefits portal will cover applications for Permanent Disablement Benefit, Temporary Disablement Benefit, Invalidity Pension, Occupational Disease Benefit, Dependants’ Benefit and Survivors’ Pension,” Ramanan said. “As a result, the average of more than 200,000 Socso benefit applications submitted annually can be streamlined, without imposing additional burdens on contributors and bereaved family members who would otherwise have to visit Socso offices nationwide.”

The minister made the announcement during his first official working visit to the Perkeso Tower earlier today. Beyond digitalisation, Ramanan said Socso is also working to implement the Non-Workplace Accident Scheme, known as SKBBK or LINDUNG 24 Jam. He expects the scheme to roll out by the first quarter or, at the latest, by the end of the second quarter next year.

Ramanan said he is committed to ensuring the scheme’s implementation remains transparent, smooth, and effective. He added that the legislation has already been passed by the Dewan Negara, clearing the way for execution.

(Source: The Edge / Malay Mail)