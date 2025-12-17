Maxis has announced that it is enhancing its roaming offerings with Maxis Travel Care. For a limited time, those purchasing selected roaming passes can redeem the complimentary travel insurance plan. This offering is meant to provide travellers with a worry-free travel experience during the holiday season.

This plan provides compensation for a wide range of travel-related incidents, including travel inconvenience, sickness, injury, as well as accidental disability or death. The insurance policy is underwritten by AIA General Berhad and covers medical expenses and personal accident up to RM50,000, as well as baggage delay up to RM2,000.

As mentioned earlier, the insurance plan is offered for free with the purchase of certain roaming passes. The list of eligible passes includes the 7 days ASEAN Data Pass, 7 days APAC Data Pass, 15 Days Multi Country Data Pass, and 30 Days Multi Country Data Pass. Worth noting that the insurance covers countries based on the area of coverage, and some regions are excluded.

Upon purchasing any of these passes, the traveller must immediately redeem the plan via the Maxis app. Naturally, the traveller must provide their particulars for the insurance application submission. Once the application has been approved, the traveller will receive an email with the e-certificate of insurance with the relevant details.

The complimentary Maxis Travel Care plan is available now until 31 March 2026. For those seeking more information on the offering, the telco has an FAQ page detailing the specifics.

(Source: Maxis press release)