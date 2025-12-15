Kineta Sdn Bhd has announced the nationwide expansion of its services to include professional installation for all major AC and DC electric vehicle (EV) charger brands, including ZD Energy, Wallbox, Joint, Sino, and other leading manufacturers. According to the company, the expansion aims to address accessibility gaps as more electric vehicle brands enter the local market, while ensuring that a greater number of Malaysians have access to safe, reliable, and affordable home charging solutions.

In conjunction with the expansion, Kineta has launched a year-end discount campaign offering savings of RM118. Under the promotion, the Single-Phase Installation Package is priced at RM1,300 (retail price: RM1,488), while the Three-Phase Installation Package is available at RM1,700 (retail price: RM1,888).

In addition, customers can enjoy exclusive promotional pricing on selected chargers:

ZD Energy Guardian, 7.4kW, 5m – RM2,888 (retail: RM3,288)

ZD Energy Explorer, 22kW, 5m – RM3,588 (retail: RM3,688)

Wallbox Pulsar Plus, 7.4kW, 5m – RM2,999 (retail: RM3,699)

Wallbox Pulsar Plus, 7.4kW, 7m – RM3,299 (retail: RM3,999)

Wallbox Pulsar Max, 7.4kW, 7m – RM4,188 (retail: RM5,299)

Wallbox Pulsar Max, 22kW, 5m – RM4,388 (retail: RM5,099)

Wallbox Commander 2, 22kW, 5m – RM5,099 (retail: RM6,599)

The installation process will be carried out by ST-certified technicians, alongside industry-authorised professionals. Accoording to Kineta, its team adheres to the highest industry standards and fully equipped to design and manage both AC and DC charger installations.

We exclusively use SIRIM-certified, fully compliant components to ensure every system is installed safely, correctly, and in full accordance with national regulations,” said Kineta’s Head of Retail Operations, Azizul Aziz. “Safety remains our top priority, each installation is designed to safeguard people and property, deliver long-term reliability, and provide EV drivers with a robust, future-ready charging experience.

The promotion is valid for a limited time, from 15 to December 2025, and is not applicable to purchases made through the KINETA eCommerce Shop, including platforms such as Shopee. To lock in the RM188 discount, customers must pay a non-refundable RM200 Home Check Fee by 31 December 2025, with installation required to be completed by 28 February 2026, after which standard retail prices will apply.

(Source: Kineta Press Release)