LG recently launched the UltraGear 27GX790B, its latest gaming monitor. The display is a dual-mode OLED gaming monitor, supporting two different resolutions.

Specs-wise, the 27GX790B is fitted with LG’s fourth generation Tandem WOLED panel, along with a VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 contrast. By default, the monitor’s resolution is QHD (2560 x 1440) and has a maximum refresh rate of 540Hz, but as it is a dual-mode monitor, the refresh rate goes all the way up to 720Hz, but the trade off is that you have to reduce bump down the resolution to HD (1280 x 720).

For connectivity, the 27GX790B supports DisplayPort 2.1 with UHBR support of up to 80 Gbps bandwidth, and two HDMI 2.1 ports. Additionally, the monitor is also an NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro monitor, so you’re good either with a GeForce or Radeon GPU.

At the time of writing, the UltraGear 27GX790B is currently only available in China. The Korean electronics giant has yet to provide local pricing or availability for the monitor.

(Source: LG, Videocardz)