Hogwarts Legacy is Epic Games Store’s free game of the week. The free title was announced during yesterday’s The Game Awards 2025 event, and is part of the Epic Holiday Sale, which runs until 8 January 2026.

The free-to-claim offer for Hogwarts Legacy won’t last until then, though. Fans of the Wizarding World will have until 18 December to claim the game, after which you’ll have to pay full price for it, which is RM249.

As a quick primer, Hogwarts Legacy is set in the same world as the Harry Potter universe, but takes place in the 19th century, long before the titular character and its antagonist came into the picture. The game puts you in the shoes of a fifth-year student who seemingly joins the school midway through the year.

One of the game’s many appeals lies in its magic combat, specifically, the wand casting system. It’s the closest thing a Potter-head could get to actually casting forbidden spells, among others. Well, that or going out and buying a fan-made wand and pretending to kill someone with the Avada Kedavra.

If you’re planning on playing Hogwarts Legacy on your PC, the recommended specifications for the game is at least an Intel Core i7-8700 or Ryzen 5 3600, 16GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700XT, or an Intel Arc A770 for it to run. That, and at least 85GB of space on your storage.

