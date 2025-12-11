The government has moved to ease dress code rules at its counters and offices during emergencies, ensuring that the public can access essential services without unnecessary barriers. The decision follows growing criticism after a woman was denied entry to a police station in Melaka earlier this week due to her attire while attempting to file an accident report.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the relaxed approach applies specifically to emergencies or situations outside normal circumstances. He explained that frontline services such as healthcare, security, and other public-facing sectors must prioritise immediate assistance over attire compliance. He added that this flexibility is now outlined under Section 3.2 of Appendix A of Public Administration Circular (PKPA) 1/2025.

Shamsul said emergencies include matters like accident reports, fire reports and disaster-related issues that pose risks to lives and property. He emphasised that the aim is to uphold a customer’s right to timely service, particularly in high-stress or urgent situations where strict dress code adherence may be difficult or unreasonable.

For regular visits to government offices, he said department heads will continue determining appropriate attire based on existing guidelines. He also noted that PKPA No. 1 of 2025, which took effect on 20 January, still anchors the standard dress code and requires respectful and appropriate clothing in line with the Rukun Negara’s fifth principle on courtesy and morality.

The announcement comes a day after Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil revealed that the Cabinet had proposed exemptions for several frontline services, including police stations, following the recent incident. “From the prime minister’s perspective, when it comes to security issues, there should not be any situation that prevents people from lodging a police report,” he said during a press conference yesterday.

With the new relaxation now formalised, the government aims to prevent similar incidents while continuing its push to make public services more accessible and efficient. Shamsul said the public service remains committed to improving customer relations.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)