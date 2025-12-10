Benchmark numbers of Intel’s alleged Panther Lake Core Ultra X9 388H have appeared on the online repository, Geekbench. While not entirely unexpected, it should be noted that the CPU is expected to be the chipmaker’s top-end SKU.

The Geekbench results show a single-core score of 3,057 and a multi-core score of 17,687. The X9 388H was tested on a “Default String” system with an NM14PTL motherboard, indicating that the processor was tested on an Intel Panther Lake test platform.

According to earlier reports, the Core Ultra X9 388H is expected to feature 16 cores, comprising four P-cores, eight E-cores, and four low-power E-cores. The Geekbench specs sheet also shows that the CPU has a boost clock of 5.1GHz and a base clock of 4GHz, along with 18MB of L3 Cache. Further, it was tested on a test platform with 64GB DDR5 RAM.

As for how powerful the Core Ultra X9 388H is, the scores put it more or less in the same ballpark as AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395, an APU that tremendously impressed us when we reviewed ASUS’ ROG Flow Z13 2025 gaming tablet laptop.

That said, it is important to remember that each Geekbench listing is different and it’s only a matter of time until another post of the same processor appears on the repository, with wildly varying results. Well just have to wait until Intel’s keynot at CES 2026 to hear more on Panther Lake and the X9 388H.

(Source: Tom’s Hardware, Geekbench, Videocardz)