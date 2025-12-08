Rumour has it Apple may be returning to the bosom of Intel. However, it may not be for its laptops and desktop, but rather, its iPhones.

According to MacRumors, Intel is expected to conclude a deal with Apple, mainly for the former to supply the latter with its chips for its non-Pro iPhones, starting in 2028. Specifically, this sounds like Apple is seeking alternative sources for its chip supply, and is setting its sights on the blue chipmaker’s 14A process. Thus reducing its reliance on TSMC.

The reports are also making it clear that Intel would, in no way, play a role in designing Apple’s iPhone chips, and will only be providing the silicon for the fruit company.

This news runs contra to an earlier report by Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that Intel was going to be making Apple’s lowest-tier M-Series chips for its Macs and iPad, as early as mid-2027. Specifically, it planned on utilising Intel’s 18A process by virtue of its being the “earliest available sub-2nm advanced node manufactured in North America”.

Prior to the arrival of its M-Series, Apple had once been one of Intels biggest customers, the latter supplying the former with its processors that its MacBooks and Mac desktop systems. The shift also marked the end of Apple’s dependency on the blue chipmaker’s x86 architecture and the shift to the ARM architecture.

Intel also previously supplied Apple with modems, starting from the iPhone 7 series, up until the iPhone 11 series.

(Source: MacRumor, GSMA)