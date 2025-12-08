As far as smartphones and tablets go, Jolla is far from a household name. Founded in 2013, the Finnish company is largely known for its Sailfish OS. After a long hiatus, it is introducing the Jolla Phone as an “independent European Do It Together (DIT) Linux phone”.

Starting with the basics, the new Jolla Phone sports a 6.36-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 390ppi pixel density. This panel is protected with Gorilla Glass. Much of the device’s specifications are unconfirmed, and the phone’s pre-order page states that “minor alterations” may apply.

For internals, Jolla claims that the phone will run on a MediaTek SoC, but stops short of mentioning a specific chip. Beyond that, the device will feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with the latter being expandable via microSD card. Keeping the lights on is a 5,500mAh user-replaceable battery.

Of course, the highlight of the Jolla Phone is its operating system: Sailfish OS 5. The company touts the OS as a privacy-focused software with no tracking features. It’s also what the company claims makes the phone a “real Linux phone”.

For now, Jolla has not divulged any details on this specific version of the OS, but assures that it is compatible with Android apps. The company also promises a minimum of five years of software support.

Another standout feature of the Jolla Phone is a physical “privacy” switch. According to the brand, this switch disables the microphone, camera, Bluetooth, Android apps, as well as whatever the user desires.

As for imaging, the phone packs a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens. While it also comes with a front-facing camera, Jolla did not specify its resolution. Other features include 5G, NFC, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

At the moment, the phone is available for pre-order with a deposit fee of EUR99 (~RM474). The Jolla website lists its full price at EUR499 (~RM2,391). The phone’s final price will range from EUR599 (~RM2,870) to EUR699 (~RM3,349).

According to the brand, the Jolla Phone will only be produced if it receives at least 2,000 pre-orders by 4 January 2026. At the time of writing, the number of pre-orders has crossed this threshold, so the phone will likely be entering production. That said, availability is currently limited to Europe.

(Source: Jolla [1], [2])