The Pixel Watch 4 debuted in August with a new Raise To Talk feature, which lets the user summon Gemini by raising their wrist. This is a notable addition, as the search giant’s smartwatches typically lack many of the gesture-based controls found on their rivals. Now, it seems Google is working to bridge the gap with the introduction of some new gestures.

According to a report by Android Authority, code in the Pixel Watch app points to the addition of more gesture controls in the future. One of these is a brand new double-pinch gesture. Based on the code strings, this gesture will serve multiple functions. The capabilities listed include answering calls, interacting with notifications, taking photos, “and more”.

In essence, this gesture system is similar to the ones available on the Apple Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch range. While Google may incorporate other actions, the extent of the gesture’s functionality still remains to be seen.

Aside from the double-pinch, it seems the company is adding a wrist turn gesture as well. According to the code, this gesture will let the user silence calls and close alerting notifications. Android Authority noted that this is not exactly a new addition. Apparently, wrist flicks and other wrist gestures were supported up until Wear OS 3. So, it would be more accurate to say that Google is reviving the feature.

As of yet, there is no further information on these upcoming gesture controls. It is unclear whether the additional gesture support will arrive via a Pixel Drop or the next Wear OS update. Beyond that, hardware compatibility is also up in the air.

(Source: Android Authority)