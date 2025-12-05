Dewan Rakyat yesterday approved the Immigration (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Passports (Amendment) Bill 2025, setting the stage for a more modernised immigration system that relies on automation and secure data management to speed up clearance times for both Malaysians and foreign visitors.

According to Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, the Immigration (Amendment) Bill 2025 introduces new provisions governing the use of automated systems and formalises immigration control for individuals entering or leaving Malaysia by train. This includes the option for travellers to be examined directly by officers or through automated systems, depending on their mode of travel.

Meanwhile, the Passports (Amendment) Bill 2025 complements the immigration amendments by enabling faster processing through biometric identification, automated gates, and QR code verification. Shamsul said the goal is to improve service quality and officer integrity while reducing crowding at immigration counters without compromising national security.

He added that the amendments will allow authorities to screen travellers up to 72 hours before arrival through the Advance Passenger Screening System (APSS) and deeper biometric integration across checkpoints. By screening travellers in advance, immigration officers can identify risks earlier while also smoothing entry for legitimate visitors.

Shamsul said the updated framework aligns Malaysia with international security standards and strengthens the country’s ability to respond to evolving border-related threats. He noted that APSS will also help reduce counter congestion and minimise issues linked to manual processing, stressing that all collected data will be used strictly for immigration purposes and will remain protected under the Personal Data Protection Act and the Official Secrets Act.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)