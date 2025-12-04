Raspberry Pi is increasing the prices for several of its single-board computers, a sign that even the tinkerer-friendly boardmaker is not safe from the ongoing AI craze. The price hikes range between US$5 (~RM20) and US$25 (~RM82), depending on the model and included amount of RAM.

“Over the years we’ve worked hard to hold down the prices of our single-board computers – at $35, a 1GB Raspberry Pi 4 costs the same as a 256MB Pi 1 from 2012 – and to introduce new products at ever lower price points, from the $10 Raspberry Pi Zero to the $4 Raspberry Pi Pico.”

But today, to offset the recent unprecedented rise in the cost of LPDDR4 memory, we are announcing price increases to some Pi 4 and 5 products. These largely mirror the increases that we announced in October for our Compute Module products, and will help us to secure memory supplies as we navigate an increasingly constrained market in 2026.”

To quickly recap, prices for memory have skyrocketed by nearly triple what they cost more than a month ago. For context, a 64GB kit of DDR5-6000 RAM now costs RM1,800 on average: almost the price of a Sony PS5 or an NVIDIA RTX 5070.

For tinkerer and custom board enthusiasts, there is some form of good news. Raspberry Pi has announced a new 1GB variant of the Pi 5, which costs around US$45 (~RM185). This model includes a quad-core 2.4GHz ARM Cortex-A76 CPU, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a PCIe slot. Also, the company is making it clear that these price hikes aren’t permanent and that it will revise its pricing, once things calm down.

“The current pressure on memory prices, driven by competition from the AI infrastructure roll-out, is painful but ultimately temporary. We remain committed to driving down the cost of computing and look forward to unwinding these price increases once it abates.”

(Source: Raspberry Pi [1] [2])