Alibaba Cloud has partnered with AI-driven digital bank Ryt Bank and Proton New Energy Technology (PRO-NET) as part of its push to support Malaysia’s national digital transformation. The company, which serves as the digital and intelligence backbone of the Alibaba Group, announced the new collaborations yesterday during its Alibaba Cloud AI Day event in Kuala Lumpur.

Ryt Bank is adopting Alibaba Cloud as its core cloud infrastructure provider to meet Bank Negara Malaysia’s regulatory requirements while strengthening its eKYC compliance, digital onboarding journeys and cyber protection measures. The bank said these capabilities are further supported by the stability and sustainability of Alibaba Cloud’s systems, which enable round-the-clock banking services while maintaining strong security safeguards.

Alibaba Cloud’s partnership with PRO-NET centres on accelerating the growth of Malaysia’s electric vehicle industry through cloud and AI innovation. The company’s platform is already used to analyse usage patterns, conduct predictive modelling and support operational decision-making. The Alibaba subsidiary also plans to bring its Qwen model and AI platform directly to Proton’s vehicle infotainment systems in the future.

Alibaba Cloud said it remains committed to supporting the government’s AI Nation initiative and Malaysia’s ambitions toward AI Nation 2030. Apart from Ryt Bank and PRO-NET, the company also powers AI capabilities for several other Malaysian organisations, including Touch ’n Go, and operates its first AI support centre outside China in the country.

(Source: Alibaba Cloud press release)