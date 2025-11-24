Back in August, YTL launched Ryt Bank as the nation’s first AI-powered digital bank. Among the perks introduced at launch include an interest rate of up to 4% per annum, which the bank has now decided to retain. Aside from that, the bank is offering new rewards and perks for its customers.

Starting 1 December 2025, users can enjoy the 4% p.a. interest rate in their Save Pockets by earning stamps. Stamps are acquired automatically through purchases with the Ryt Card. To start off, the bank will give customers two free stamps, with only three transactions to unlock the bonus. To keep the boosted rate, customers must earn five stamps every 30 days. Of course, this interest is paid daily to the user’s account.

In addition to this, Ryt Bank is introducing new rewards for December. Customers can earn 1.2% cashback at MyDebit merchants including Secret Recipe, FamilyMart, 7-Eleven, Tealive, MyNews, Lotus’s, Mr DIY, Guardian, 99 Speedmart, as well as over 300,000 physical local merchants. It is worth noting that this is limited to RM12 for the month.

Beyond that, the bank is offering unlimited 1.2% cashback on all foreign physical card transactions with no FX fees. Moreover, users can earn up to RM5 when making transactions using the bank’s Ryt AI assistant, including JomPAY payments. And of course, there is the Ryt PayLater Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service, which has a credit limit of RM1,499 with 0% interest for the first month.

(Source: Ryt Bank press release)