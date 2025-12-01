Kaspersky, the Russian cybersecurity and antivirus provider, is now offering travellers its very own regional eSIM service. The complimentary service is available through the company’s eSIM Store, and part of its wider drive to inform users of the perils of cyberattacks and vulnerabilities.

“Today’s consumers live so much of their lives through a single device. While access to data is important, what truly matters is the confidence that their digital lives remain protected across borders during travel. By pairing practical connectivity with built-in protection, we are reinforcing our belief that cybersecurity should be seamless and empowering. When security travels with you, it becomes more than a safety net – it is peace of mind in your pocket”, comments Phillip Wang, Head of eCommerce for APAC at Kaspersky.

Like all things in life, however, there is a catch. The free 1GB offer is only available to new users and will be valid from today until 31 December 2025. To redeem the eSIM, you will also need to purchase Kaspersky Plus or Kaspersky Premium. In addition to the free 1GB, you may purchase different plans, ranging from 1GB to 100GB, depending on the country you are visiting.

Pricing for the plans range anywhere between €1.99 (~RM9.56) to €59.99 (~RM286), depending on the country you are visiting.

